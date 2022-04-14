degenerative SITCOM ($SITCOM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into degenerative SITCOM ($SITCOM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

degenerative SITCOM ($SITCOM) Information The first sitcom on the Solana chain. Starring characters from the Boys Club by Matt Furie. You can suggest any storyline in our Telegram channel using the /addtopic command. Currently, 10 preliminary scenes are available. Over time, we will expand the list of scenes and main characters. Official Website: https://degenerative-sitcom.online/ Buy $SITCOM Now!

degenerative SITCOM ($SITCOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 332.13K
Total Supply: $ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 332.13K
All-Time High: $ 0.02293002
All-Time Low: $ 0.00007835
Current Price: $ 0.0003322

degenerative SITCOM ($SITCOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of degenerative SITCOM ($SITCOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $SITCOM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $SITCOM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $SITCOM's tokenomics, explore $SITCOM token's live price!

