What is Degenerator Project (GNRT)

$GNRT is an AI Agent built to revolutionize degen culture, providing the safest and fairest token launch mechanism available via agents.land . Community members can request token creation via X and our AI Agent will launch the most hype ideas spontaneously and without human intervention. Degenerator Project is an AI Agent operated token creation business. $GNRT token holders are entitle to protocol fees generated. Staking will be available in the near future. 40% of liquidity migration fees shared to $GNRT holders All token creation fees (later)

Degenerator Project (GNRT) Resource Official Website

Degenerator Project (GNRT) Tokenomics

