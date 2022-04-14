Degenerator Project (GNRT) Tokenomics

Degenerator Project (GNRT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Degenerator Project (GNRT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Degenerator Project (GNRT) Information

$GNRT is an AI Agent built to revolutionize degen culture, providing the safest and fairest token launch mechanism available via agents.land . Community members can request token creation via X and our AI Agent will launch the most hype ideas spontaneously and without human intervention.

Degenerator Project is an AI Agent operated token creation business. $GNRT token holders are entitle to protocol fees generated. Staking will be available in the near future.

40% of liquidity migration fees shared to $GNRT holders All token creation fees (later)

Official Website:
https://gnrt.fun/

Degenerator Project (GNRT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Degenerator Project (GNRT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 76.15K
$ 76.15K$ 76.15K
Total Supply:
$ 999.94M
$ 999.94M$ 999.94M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.94M
$ 999.94M$ 999.94M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 76.15K
$ 76.15K$ 76.15K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01876112
$ 0.01876112$ 0.01876112
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00006182
$ 0.00006182$ 0.00006182
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Degenerator Project (GNRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Degenerator Project (GNRT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of GNRT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many GNRT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand GNRT's tokenomics, explore GNRT token's live price!

GNRT Price Prediction

Want to know where GNRT might be heading? Our GNRT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.