What is Degent (DEGENT)

Degent is an AI Agent application layer that combines real-time market data, AI-driven insights, and gamified features to empower web3 enthusiasts and traders. The platform offers live-streaming token prices, dynamic charts, prediction challenges, and market updates, creating an engaging and rewarding experience for its users. Degent's ecosystem is designed to provide cutting-edge tools and resources, including an advanced trading AI assistant and SocialFi campaigns, to foster deeper user interaction and market engagement. Built on the BNB Chain, Degent aims to bridge the gap between traditional trading platforms and the emerging possibilities of Web3, creating a vibrant community of degens globally.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Degent (DEGENT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Degent (DEGENT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Degent (DEGENT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEGENT token's extensive tokenomics now!