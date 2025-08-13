What is DeHealth (DHLT)

DeHealth is a brand and international group of companies with HQ in the UK and research centers in Israel, USA and New Zealand. The company was established by Ukrainian and Israeli founders. DHLT Network makes health data profitable and lifesaving with the worldwide AI & Medical Data-Based DeHealth App and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Users are able to share, manage, and monetize their data directly on the dApp. Transactions within the dApp are completed using our DHLT token, supporting their health while selling their anonymized data.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DeHealth (DHLT) Resource Official Website

DeHealth (DHLT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DeHealth (DHLT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DHLT token's extensive tokenomics now!