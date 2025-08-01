What is Dejitaru Shirudo (SHIELD)

Dejitaru Shirudo ($SHIELD) is a decentralized community part of the Dejitaru TSUKA ecosystem. It is centered around meditation, research, and enlightenment. TSUKA is the digital handle to the blade that will save DeFi, and SHIRUDO is the digital shield. The developer of Shirudo communicates through etherscan to give the community clues and provides insightful words of wisdom. Shirudo’s main purpose is to help organize the world through the pursuit of faith and lead us into true decentralization.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Dejitaru Shirudo (SHIELD) Resource Official Website

Dejitaru Shirudo (SHIELD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Dejitaru Shirudo (SHIELD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHIELD token's extensive tokenomics now!