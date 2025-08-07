What is DekBox (DEK)

DekBox is a Defi ecological platform for aggregated Revenue jointly created by the global technical community developers who are enthusiastic about DeFi. With the completion of cross-chain deployment of BSC chain and other public chain, DekBox technical team is committed to providing one-stop DeFi financial services such as liquidity mining, swap, cross-chain lending, synthetic asset circulation, NFT auction and cross-chain bridge with leading technology advantages for a wider range of DeFi ecological assets. DekBox takes promoting the decentralization of finance as its own responsibility, and adheres to the realization of inclusive finance, enabling the value added system of DeFi /NFT, and realizing the co-construction of ecological system.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DekBox (DEK) Resource Official Website

DekBox (DEK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DekBox (DEK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEK token's extensive tokenomics now!