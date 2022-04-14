Discover key insights into DELAY (DELAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

DELAY (DELAY) Information

$DELAY is a community-owned and governed token that embraces the fun side of roadmap delays.

Currently based on the Radix network, it aims to expand across multiple chains.

With a fixed supply and token burns integrated into every interaction and partnership, $DELAY is designed to be highly deflationary.

Its champion: DeLay, the pyromaniac sloth, always ready to light things up and make you see the bright side of delays.