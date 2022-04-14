Delta Exchange (DETO) Tokenomics

Delta Exchange (DETO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Delta Exchange (DETO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Delta Exchange (DETO) Information

Delta Exchange Token - DETO is an ERC-20 utility and rewards token that will power Delta Exchange and is integrated across the value chain of the exchange. With DETO, we aim to converge the best of features from CeFi and DeFi. It utilizes market-making pools for liquidity, making it similar to existing DeFi automated market makers, with some important differences.

Salient features of DETO:

  1. Trade Farming: Traders earn DETO proportional to their trading on Delta.
  2. Liquidity Mining (AMM) on single currency pools (BTC and USDT) and more will be added eventually.
  3. Robo-Trading: Earn potential yield and DETO by investing in trading strategy pools.
  4. Minimum Support Price (MSP): Delta will accept DETO for >= $0.10 as trading fees.
  5. Buybacks: Delta Exchange will use a part of the fee earned on the exchange to buyback DETO.
  6. Staking and Exchange Utility: Staking with fair lock-up periods. Use DETO to pay fees, use as margin, etc.

Delta Exchange is a robust crypto derivatives exchange, offering Futures and Options on Bitcoin and 60+ Altcoins. It was founded in 2018 and backed by marquee investors like Aave, Kyber Network, SinoGlobal Capital, Spartan Group, CoinFund, LuneX, G1 Ventures, gumi Cryptos, BR Capital and more.

Official Website:
https://www.delta.exchange/

Delta Exchange (DETO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Delta Exchange (DETO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 4.89M
$ 4.89M$ 4.89M
Total Supply:
$ 500.00M
$ 500.00M$ 500.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 94.42M
$ 94.42M$ 94.42M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 25.89M
$ 25.89M$ 25.89M
All-Time High:
$ 0.629138
$ 0.629138$ 0.629138
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00701012
$ 0.00701012$ 0.00701012
Current Price:
$ 0.051779
$ 0.051779$ 0.051779

Delta Exchange (DETO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Delta Exchange (DETO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DETO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DETO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DETO's tokenomics, explore DETO token's live price!

DETO Price Prediction

Want to know where DETO might be heading? Our DETO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.