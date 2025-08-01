DeltaPrime Price (PRIME)
DeltaPrime (PRIME) is currently trading at 0.066802 USD with a market cap of $ 288.96K USD. PRIME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PRIME to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PRIME price information.
During today, the price change of DeltaPrime to USD was $ +0.02984031.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeltaPrime to USD was $ -0.0414695726.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeltaPrime to USD was $ -0.0488018069.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeltaPrime to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.02984031
|+80.73%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0414695726
|-62.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0488018069
|-73.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DeltaPrime: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.17%
+80.73%
-52.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DeltaPrime is a trustless borrowing platform that allows for undercollateralized loans. Borrowers can invest their borrowed funds, together with their full collateral, in a multitude of DeFi protocols. DeltaPrime is cross-margin, meaning that borrowers can design their own personal leveraged yield farming strategies. This can consist of various position and tokens, allowing borrowers to design their own Risk/Reward.
