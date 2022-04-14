DeltaPrime (PRIME) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DeltaPrime (PRIME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DeltaPrime (PRIME) Information DeltaPrime is a trustless borrowing platform that allows for undercollateralized loans. Borrowers can invest their borrowed funds, together with their full collateral, in a multitude of DeFi protocols. DeltaPrime is cross-margin, meaning that borrowers can design their own personal leveraged yield farming strategies. This can consist of various position and tokens, allowing borrowers to design their own Risk/Reward. Official Website: https://deltaprime.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.deltaprime.io

DeltaPrime (PRIME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeltaPrime (PRIME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 667,20K Total Supply: $ 40,00M Circulating Supply: $ 4,33M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6,17M All-Time High: $ 1,52 All-Time Low: $ 0,0102086 Current Price: $ 0,15421

DeltaPrime (PRIME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DeltaPrime (PRIME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PRIME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PRIME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

