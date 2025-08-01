Department of Government Inefficiency Price (DOGIN)
Department of Government Inefficiency (DOGIN) is currently trading at 0.00005113 USD with a market cap of $ 51.13K USD. DOGIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Department of Government Inefficiency to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Department of Government Inefficiency to USD was $ +0.0000046583.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Department of Government Inefficiency to USD was $ +0.0000000579.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Department of Government Inefficiency to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.35%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000046583
|+9.11%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000000579
|+0.11%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Department of Government Inefficiency: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-2.35%
-9.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DoginHood is a memecoin on Solana, set to grow into an expansive ecosystem and community hub. Its first web3 product is the pioneering, first-ever fully gamified launch platform—“Degen Caravan”. Degen Caravan, as the first platform of its kind, is revolutionizing token launches by merging gamification with early investments. Players engage in a 24-hour event divided into hourly rounds, shooting Arrows to deal damage, earn points, and compete on leaderboards. What makes this platform truly unique is its deflationary system: every Arrow shot incurs a fee, with 50% directed to a Buyback, making $DOGIN deflationary. This way, players not only compete for allocation but actively boost the value of $DOGIN with each action. The 24-hour event, “Degen Caravan,” isn’t just gamified—it extends to the entire process of farming Arrows. Participants engage in a fully featured Telegram game where they must whack notorious cryptospace villains like Sam Dogman Fried and DogWon. We're accelerating content creation for DoginHood, aiming to deliver top-tier, memecoin-focused content that builds community, strengthens culture, and generally expands our IP. To support this, we’re also pushing real-life products infused with our IP, expanding our presence beyond the digital world. The first real-life product we launched is “DoginFUEL,” an energy drink that we’ll use to sponsor as many conferences as possible to boost visibility and brand awareness. We already confirmed 5 countries where our next product will be in established real world stores, to be revealed. By combining high-quality, unique content and real-world products with the highest standard of web3 solutions, DoginHood ensures its growth into a thriving, long-lasting ecosystem that provides numerous utilities for the token, making it deflationary.
