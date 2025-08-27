What is Dephaser JPY (JPYT)

DePhaser is a cutting-edge decentralized finance (DeFi) platform designed to transform the way people interact with digital assets and conduct cross-border transactions. At the heart of this innovation is JPYT, the world’s first algorithmic YEN stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Japanese YEN (¥). Unlike traditional stablecoins, JPYT is backed by fully locked USDT (Tether), ensuring a high level of security, transparency, and trust for its users. Through DePhaser, individuals and businesses can seamlessly lock in USDT and mint JPYT, allowing them to hold and transact in a currency that mirrors the stability of the Yen while operating natively within the Web3 ecosystem. This mechanism provides a powerful tool for those who wish to avoid volatility in the crypto market while still benefiting from the efficiency, accessibility, and inclusivity of blockchain technology.

Dephaser JPY (JPYT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Dephaser JPY (JPYT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Dephaser JPY (JPYT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JPYT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dephaser JPY (JPYT) How much is Dephaser JPY (JPYT) worth today? The live JPYT price in USD is 0.00670256 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current JPYT to USD price? $ 0.00670256 . Check out The current price of JPYT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Dephaser JPY? The market cap for JPYT is $ 191.51K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of JPYT? The circulating supply of JPYT is 28.73M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of JPYT? JPYT achieved an ATH price of 0.00677462 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of JPYT? JPYT saw an ATL price of 0.00661775 USD . What is the trading volume of JPYT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for JPYT is -- USD . Will JPYT go higher this year? JPYT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out JPYT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Dephaser JPY (JPYT) Important Industry Updates