DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) Tokenomics
DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) Information
DePhyneAI is a decentralized physical AI infrastructure enabling autonomous devices such as drones, robots, and edge sensors to perform intelligent tasks while earning rewards in the native token, $DPHY. The network is permissionless, community-owned, and designed to bring scalable, secure AI computation to the edge of the real world.
- Introduction Artificial Intelligence has historically been confined to centralized cloud platforms. However, as physical devices grow more capable, the future lies in enabling intelligence directly on the edge - embedded in the real world. DePhyneAI empowers a decentralized network of autonomous agents to train, infer, and collaborate - creating a self-sustaining AI ecosystem governed by a native token economy.
What is DePhyneAI? DePhyneAI is an open, decentralized network where physical devices act as nodes. Each device contributes compute, data, or services and is rewarded in $DPHY tokens. The network supports:
Federated learning and on-device AI inference Secure blockchain-based coordination Real-time decision-making in physical environments Use Cases DePhyneAI supports diverse real-world applications:
Logistics: AI-enabled autonomous drone deliveries Agriculture: Monitoring soil, crop health, irrigation using robotic systems Smart Cities: Surveillance, traffic analysis, energy optimization Disaster Response: Real-time aerial monitoring and situational AI Why $DPHY Matters The $DPHY token is the lifeblood of the DePhyneAI network. It serves multiple purposes:
Rewards: Earned by node operators who run AI tasks Access: Used to access AI models, data feeds, and services Governance: Voting and proposal mechanisms Staking: Ensures quality and uptime guarantees
DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DePhyneAI (DPHYAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DePhyneAI (DPHYAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DPHYAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DPHYAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DPHYAI's tokenomics, explore DPHYAI token's live price!
DPHYAI Price Prediction
Want to know where DPHYAI might be heading? Our DPHYAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.