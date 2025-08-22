What is DEPIN (DEPIN)

DEPIN is Airmoney Degn Official Token Degn is first DePIN hardware wallet built for the trenches. Degn allows you to : - run nodes - stake assets - gamble - trade perps DEPIN powers Proof-of-Activity on Degn hardware allowing you to earn rewards for all your on-chain activity on device. Degn performs regular buybacks of token 50% profit of hardware sales is used to buyback 50% of trading fees are also set aside for buyback These are then used to fulfill PoA rewards

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DEPIN (DEPIN) How much is DEPIN (DEPIN) worth today? The live DEPIN price in USD is 0.00293543 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current DEPIN to USD price? $ 0.00293543 . Check out The current price of DEPIN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of DEPIN? The market cap for DEPIN is $ 2.83M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DEPIN? The circulating supply of DEPIN is 963.47M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DEPIN? DEPIN achieved an ATH price of 0.02965616 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DEPIN? DEPIN saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of DEPIN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DEPIN is -- USD . Will DEPIN go higher this year? DEPIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DEPIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

