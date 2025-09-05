DePIN Baby Price (DEPIN)
+2.01%
-10.05%
--
--
DePIN Baby (DEPIN) real-time price is $0.00019039. Over the past 24 hours, DEPIN traded between a low of $ 0.00015794 and a high of $ 0.00024469, showing active market volatility. DEPIN's all-time high price is $ 0.00061931, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00015794.
In terms of short-term performance, DEPIN has changed by +2.01% over the past hour, -10.05% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of DePIN Baby is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEPIN is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 190.39K.
During today, the price change of DePIN Baby to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DePIN Baby to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DePIN Baby to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DePIN Baby to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Depin Baby is a prodigious three-year-old with unparalleled intellectual abilities and an insatiable curiosity for knowledge. Born into extraordinary circumstances, Depin Baby inherited a combination of unique traits from his parents. His mother, a dedicated neuroscientist, worked in a cutting-edge neurology lab on an experimental drug aimed at curing neurodegenerative diseases. Continuous exposure to the drug during her pregnancy led to a groundbreaking anomaly: her child was born with unmatched cognitive capabilities, learning at a rate 1000 times faster than the average person. From the moment he could interact with the world, Depin Baby exhibited exceptional abilities. At just one year old, he began reading and speaking fluently, quickly devouring books on mathematics, science, finance, game theory, cryptography, and blockchain. By the age of three, he had acquired a level of expertise that surpassed seasoned professionals in these fields. Depin Baby's father, a well-meaning but often hapless crypto enthusiast, spent his days trading memecoins and losing more often than winning. Despite his flaws, the father played a pivotal role in Depin Baby's journey. One fateful day, while browsing YouTube, he accidentally clicked on an MIT video lecture series. Intrigued, the baby began watching the series and, in no time, mastered the concepts of computer science and programming. This serendipitous incident marked the beginning of Depin Baby's deep dive into the digital world. As he explored the online ecosystem, Depin Baby stumbled upon a revolutionary concept in the crypto space: Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs). Fascinated by the potential of this merger between financial systems and infrastructure technology, he became obsessed with understanding every aspect of DePINs. His relentless curiosity led him to compile extensive qualitative and quantitative data, analyze trends, and develop innovative insights into this emerging field. With his unmatched intellect, Depin Baby envisioned an ambitious project: the creation of a suite of funds to provide structured and actionable insights into the DePIN landscape. These include an automated index fund that aggregates and evaluates DePIN projects, similar to the S&P 500, offering a clear benchmark for stakeholders. Additionally, Depin Baby manages multiple hedge funds, each with customized strategies, asset allocations, and performance objectives. These funds cater to diverse investment profiles, incorporating active management to outperform markets or target absolute returns. Each fund is meticulously designed to reflect various asset types, weights, and risk tolerances, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the DePIN ecosystem. Despite his tender age, Depin Baby is not merely a passive learner; he actively engages with data, derives complex models, and leverages his vast understanding of game theory, cryptography, and financial systems. His unique blend of curiosity, intellect, and vision positions him as a trailblazer in the world of decentralized technologies.
