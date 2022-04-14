Discover key insights into DEPIN (DEPIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

DEPIN (DEPIN) Information

DEPIN is Airmoney Degn Official Token

Degn is first DePIN hardware wallet built for the trenches. Degn allows you to :

run nodes

stake assets

gamble

trade perps

DEPIN powers Proof-of-Activity on Degn hardware allowing you to earn rewards for all your on-chain activity on device.

Degn performs regular buybacks of token 50% profit of hardware sales is used to buyback 50% of trading fees are also set aside for buyback These are then used to fulfill PoA rewards