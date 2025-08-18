More About DEPOT

Depot App Logo

Depot App Price (DEPOT)

Unlisted

1 DEPOT to USD Live Price:

$0.00817433
-20.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Depot App (DEPOT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-18 15:12:31 (UTC+8)

Depot App (DEPOT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0075738
24H Low
$ 0.01076816
24H High

$ 0.0075738
$ 0.01076816
$ 0.01078064
$ 0.0075738
-5.75%

-20.27%

--

--

Depot App (DEPOT) real-time price is $0.00817433. Over the past 24 hours, DEPOT traded between a low of $ 0.0075738 and a high of $ 0.01076816, showing active market volatility. DEPOT's all-time high price is $ 0.01078064, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0075738.

In terms of short-term performance, DEPOT has changed by -5.75% over the past hour, -20.27% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Depot App (DEPOT) Market Information

$ 652.60K
--
$ 815.75K
80.00M
100,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Depot App is $ 652.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEPOT is 80.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 815.75K.

Depot App (DEPOT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Depot App to USD was $ -0.002079019893874268.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Depot App to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Depot App to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Depot App to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002079019893874268-20.27%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Depot App (DEPOT)

Depot is an ecosystem app that solves crypto’s three biggest problems: it’s too complex, too risky, and it lacks fresh liquidity. We’re building an all-in-one platform designed for everyday people — not just crypto pros. Depot makes it easy to minimize risks and maximize returns with just a few clicks, no matter your level of experience. A massive market, and almost no real competition. It features a cutting-edge Tourist App, Trader’s Suite, Deboard, Auto Leverage, Drag & Drop Toolkit, Incubator, Ghosty the Assistant, Fiat On/Off Ramp, Detective, Tax Agent, Autotrader, Yield Generator, and more. Radically simple. Brilliantly interconnected. Accessible to any mindset, intelligence, or investment size. Welcome to Depot.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Depot App (DEPOT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Depot App Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Depot App (DEPOT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Depot App (DEPOT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Depot App.

Check the Depot App price prediction now!

DEPOT to Local Currencies

Depot App (DEPOT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Depot App (DEPOT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEPOT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Depot App (DEPOT)

How much is Depot App (DEPOT) worth today?
The live DEPOT price in USD is 0.00817433 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DEPOT to USD price?
The current price of DEPOT to USD is $ 0.00817433. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Depot App?
The market cap for DEPOT is $ 652.60K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DEPOT?
The circulating supply of DEPOT is 80.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DEPOT?
DEPOT achieved an ATH price of 0.01078064 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DEPOT?
DEPOT saw an ATL price of 0.0075738 USD.
What is the trading volume of DEPOT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DEPOT is -- USD.
Will DEPOT go higher this year?
DEPOT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DEPOT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Depot App (DEPOT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-17 18:11:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
08-17 11:15:00Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
08-16 16:39:00Industry Updates
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
08-16 14:30:00Industry Updates
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem
08-16 04:04:00Currency Policy
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
08-15 19:17:00Industry Updates
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.