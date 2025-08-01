More About STAVAIL

Deq Staked AVAIL Logo

Deq Staked AVAIL Price (STAVAIL)

Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) Live Price Chart

$0.0207688
$0.0207688$0.0207688
0.00%1D
USD

Price of Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) Today

Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) is currently trading at 0.0207688 USD with a market cap of $ 608.37K USD. STAVAIL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Deq Staked AVAIL Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
--
Deq Staked AVAIL 24-hour price change
29.29M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the STAVAIL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STAVAIL price information.

Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Deq Staked AVAIL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Deq Staked AVAIL to USD was $ -0.0035422849.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Deq Staked AVAIL to USD was $ -0.0079807374.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Deq Staked AVAIL to USD was $ -0.01331613620258246.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0035422849-17.05%
60 Days$ -0.0079807374-38.42%
90 Days$ -0.01331613620258246-39.06%

Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Deq Staked AVAIL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.186304
$ 0.186304$ 0.186304

--

--

+2.31%

Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 608.37K
$ 608.37K$ 608.37K

--
----

29.29M
29.29M 29.29M

What is Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL)

Deq is a decentralized finance application that offers native liquid staking for Avail tokens on the Ethereum L1 chain. It allows users to mint stAVAIL tokens using Avail ERC20 tokens, which accrue staking rewards from the Avail data availability chain. stAVAIL tokens are an yield-bearing asset that can then be seamlessly used in other decentralized finance applications such as lending and options markets as a non-rebasing token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) Resource

Official Website

Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STAVAIL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

