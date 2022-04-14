Deri Protocol (DERI) Tokenomics
Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. With Deri protocol, risk exposures are tokenized as NFTs so that they can be imported into other DeFi projects for their own financial purposes. Having provided an effective on-chain mechanism to exchange and hold risks, Deri protocol has minted one of the most important blocks of the DeFi infrastructure.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DERI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DERI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
