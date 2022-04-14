Derive (DRV) Tokenomics
Derive is a decentralized protocol that creates programmable onchain options, perpetuals, and structured products.
Derive is deployed and operates on Derive Chain, an Ethereum rollup built using the OP stack and is the home of the Derive Protocol. It is a permission-less smart contract platform.
The Derive DAO earns trading fees from the Derive Protocol and gas fees from the Derive Chain, governed by DRV token holders. Trading fees accrue to an insurance fund to foster robustness of the protocol and rollup.
Derive has built an AI-powered trading app built for pro traders. In collaboration with Messari, Derive Pro translates market views into trades. The agent then prepares transactions for users and leverages smart contract wallets to make trades one-click, gasless and chainless. The app will support spot, perps and options trading on Derive, and will also plug in to spot AMMs on L2s like Optimism, Arbitrum and Base.
Understanding the tokenomics of Derive (DRV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DRV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DRV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
