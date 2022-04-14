Descipher Fund (DESCI) Tokenomics
Descipher Fund (DESCI) Information
Descipher.Fund is about empowering researchers via AI agents and unlocking decentralized access to science funding.
Our two core products are:
The Research Crew: a swarm of specialized AI agents working together to support scientists at every stage of their journey. Each agent focuses on a key area; scientific papers, patents, funding, collaborations, or legal and the group of agents (swarm) together, identify opportunities (decipher), and solve problems for fostering scientific evolution.
The DeSci Launchpad: This platform enables researchers to tokenize and launch their science projects. Allocations will be given to $DESCI stakers.
Understanding the tokenomics of Descipher Fund (DESCI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DESCI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DESCI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
