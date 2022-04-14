DESK (DESK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DESK (DESK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DESK (DESK) Information DESK is a next-generation DeFi perpetual trading infrastructure designed for both human traders and AI agents. The protocol combines two trading systems: a Pool-based model (evolved from the HMX platform) and a new Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) engine. DESK enables cross-margin trading, embedded money markets, real-time oracle feeds (via Pyth, Stork, RedStone), and modular integration with AI trading agents. Its architecture focuses on scalability, capital efficiency, and developer extensibility—making DESK a core building block for the future of onchain perps. Official Website: https://desk.exchange/arbitrum Buy DESK Now!

DESK (DESK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DESK (DESK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.62M $ 1.62M $ 1.62M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 932.96M $ 932.96M $ 932.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.74M $ 1.74M $ 1.74M All-Time High: $ 0.00268693 $ 0.00268693 $ 0.00268693 All-Time Low: $ 0.00118912 $ 0.00118912 $ 0.00118912 Current Price: $ 0.00173963 $ 0.00173963 $ 0.00173963 Learn more about DESK (DESK) price

DESK (DESK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DESK (DESK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DESK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DESK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DESK's tokenomics, explore DESK token's live price!

