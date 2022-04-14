DESK (DESK) Tokenomics
DESK (DESK) Information
DESK is a next-generation DeFi perpetual trading infrastructure designed for both human traders and AI agents. The protocol combines two trading systems: a Pool-based model (evolved from the HMX platform) and a new Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) engine. DESK enables cross-margin trading, embedded money markets, real-time oracle feeds (via Pyth, Stork, RedStone), and modular integration with AI trading agents. Its architecture focuses on scalability, capital efficiency, and developer extensibility—making DESK a core building block for the future of onchain perps.
DESK (DESK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DESK (DESK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DESK (DESK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DESK (DESK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DESK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DESK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DESK's tokenomics, explore DESK token's live price!
DESK Price Prediction
Want to know where DESK might be heading? Our DESK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.