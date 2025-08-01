What is DESU (DESU)

DESU is the oldest 4chan cult meme — a legendary echo from the anime "Rozen Maiden," where the character Suiseiseki famously ended her every sentence with the word "Desu." This quirky and interesting speech pattern took on a life of its own, becoming a looping obsession. It didn’t just go viral — it created the first and biggest meme cults in 4chan. The chant still echoes until this day: DESU DESU DESU...

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DESU (DESU) Resource Official Website

DESU (DESU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DESU (DESU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DESU token's extensive tokenomics now!