DEUS Finance Price (DEUS)
DEUS Finance (DEUS) is currently trading at 8.13 USD with a market cap of $ 1.30M USD. DEUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of DEUS Finance to USD was $ -0.29531862980226.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DEUS Finance to USD was $ -0.9200818560.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DEUS Finance to USD was $ -2.1492711900.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DEUS Finance to USD was $ -2.135298057264307.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.29531862980226
|-3.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.9200818560
|-11.31%
|60 Days
|$ -2.1492711900
|-26.43%
|90 Days
|$ -2.135298057264307
|-20.80%
-0.10%
-3.50%
-5.18%
DEUS Finance is a marketplace for decentralized financial services, where the infrastructure for others to build financial instruments is provided by the DEUS DAO. Such instruments include synthetic stock trading platforms, options, and futures trading.
