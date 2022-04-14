DEV AI (DEVAI) Tokenomics
DEV AI (DEVAI) Information
AI-Powered Smart Contract Creation
Effortlessly generate optimized, blockchain-specific smart contracts and dApps with AI-powered code suggestions tailored to your project’s needs.
Seamless Blockchain Deployment
Deploy your dApps and smart contracts directly to multiple blockchains—no manual configurations or complex setups required.
Unlock the full potential of AI-powered blockchain development. From intelligent code generation to seamless deployment, everything you need is at your fingertips.
SLM-Powered Code Optimization Leverage 100+ Assisterr's Specialized Language Models trained on blockchain documentation to generate the most efficient and secure code.
Multi-Chain Compatibility Deploy smart contracts across Solana, Ethereum, BSC, Avalanche, and more — no additional configurations needed.
DEV AI (DEVAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DEV AI (DEVAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DEV AI (DEVAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DEV AI (DEVAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DEVAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DEVAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DEVAI's tokenomics, explore DEVAI token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.