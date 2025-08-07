What is DEWY (DEWY)

$DEWY is a for-fun memecoin launched on the SUI network. There is no utility or functionality associated with the token. It's a community driven mascot with the mission to spread fun, joy and awareness across SUI. The fictional character behind DEWY is a blue blob that used to live in the ocean and is now trying to become land born in order to spread the knowledge of crypto to the general public. DEWY also enables a safe place via community chats to learn more about crypto, foster friendship through the mascot and more.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DEWY (DEWY) Resource Official Website

DEWY (DEWY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DEWY (DEWY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEWY token's extensive tokenomics now!