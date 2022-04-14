DEXA COIN (DEXA) Information

DEXA COIN simplifies the process of sending and receiving money across the globe by harnessing the power of blockchain technology. An easy, user-friendly and secure app will also incorporate an “Instant Messaging Feature” that not only allows the user to communicate with the people they are sending the money too, but also to socialize with friends & family.

DEXA COIN provides a system that allows users to make convenient and cost-effective money transfers anywhere across the globe at a fraction of a cost without the need for any middlemen.