DexFi Governance (GDEX) Tokenomics
DexFi Governance (GDEX) Information
gDEX is the governance token for the DexFi ecosystem. Holders may stake their tokens to earn real yield revenue from fees associated with our products and services.
DexFi offers an ecosystem of financial products designed to empower users and simplify the DeFi experience. Our groundbreaking AiLM (Automated Intelligent Liquidity Manager) powers DeFi’s most sophisticated yield aggregator using cutting-edge generative AI to actively manage v3 liquidity positions.
DexFi AI, a division of DexFi, focuses exclusively on developing AI-driven applications that reshape market dynamics. As part of this vision, we are proud to introduce Gia—an AI Omniagent capable of creating limitless DeFAI and RWA applications through simple, conversational interaction.
DexFi Governance (GDEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DexFi Governance (GDEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DexFi Governance (GDEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DexFi Governance (GDEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GDEX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GDEX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GDEX's tokenomics, explore GDEX token's live price!
GDEX Price Prediction
Want to know where GDEX might be heading? Our GDEX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.