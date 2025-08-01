What is DexGame (DXGM)

The gaming ecosystem is a dynamic structure consisting of gamers, game developers, game publishers, game distributors, streaming services, software manufacturers, hardware manufacturers, dueling arenas, and esports organizations . Many components of this structure form the parts of the DEXGame ecosystem. DEXGame has set out with the mission and vision of bringing blockchain technology to the gaming ecosystem. DEXGame’s components consist of users, services, products, and technologies and it is a platform that utilizes a sharing economy with the DXGM token. The designed sharing economy has a dynamic structure since all users interact with each other using the products and services provided. DEXGame aims to provide a customized service with DEXGame products to every user profile in the ecosystem, which consists of investors, gamers, teams, game developers, and suppliers

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DexGame (DXGM) Resource Official Website

DexGame (DXGM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DexGame (DXGM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DXGM token's extensive tokenomics now!