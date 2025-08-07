What is Dexhunter (HUNT)

HUNT is the utility token of the DexHunter ecosystem, a DEX aggregator with real-time market alerts and NFT sniping. DexHunter aims to combine multiple advanced tools to simplify and enhance user experience. We integrate real-time alerts, DEX aggregation, and an NFT sniping platform to empower users to make informed decisions and execute optimal trades. This provides a comprehensive solution for users, making trading quicker, easier, and more profitable. The main objective of DexHunter is to allow access to critical trading information and services. We aim to: - Provide real-time alerts on significant market movements, including whale transactions, unusual volumes, and price shifts for tokens and NFTs. -Enable smooth actions on alerts through our integrated DEX aggregator and NFT sniping platform. -Increase user profitability by offering superior trades via our DEX aggregator and quick purchase of NFTs. -Create a robust community around our native HUNT token and platform services.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Dexhunter (HUNT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Dexhunter (HUNT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Dexhunter (HUNT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HUNT token's extensive tokenomics now!