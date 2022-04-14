Dexhunter (HUNT) Information

HUNT is the utility token of the DexHunter ecosystem, a DEX aggregator with real-time market alerts and NFT sniping. DexHunter aims to combine multiple advanced tools to simplify and enhance user experience. We integrate real-time alerts, DEX aggregation, and an NFT sniping platform to empower users to make informed decisions and execute optimal trades. This provides a comprehensive solution for users, making trading quicker, easier, and more profitable. The main objective of DexHunter is to allow access to critical trading information and services. We aim to: - Provide real-time alerts on significant market movements, including whale transactions, unusual volumes, and price shifts for tokens and NFTs. -Enable smooth actions on alerts through our integrated DEX aggregator and NFT sniping platform. -Increase user profitability by offering superior trades via our DEX aggregator and quick purchase of NFTs. -Create a robust community around our native HUNT token and platform services.