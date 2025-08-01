What is dexSHARE (DEXSHARE)

dexSHARE is part of a multi-token token system and can be considered a measure of value in the Money Market Protocol. dexSHARE holders have voting rights (governance) on proposals to improve the protocol and future use cases within the Money Market protocol. Dex Money Market is an algorithmic reserve protocol with multi step auto-compounded strategies and ETF rewards. Our protocol offers a single regulatory mechanism and protocol owned liquidity. The Money Market consists of three corresponding tokens – USDEX, dexSHARES and dexETF. Inspired by precursive projects before us (Tomb Finance, Olympus DAO, Balancer, Beefy Finance) we have developed a truly unique multi-token protocol that empowers users by simplifying the advanced trading strategies employed by experienced investors and promotes growth through a low-risk algorithmic trading model.

dexSHARE (DEXSHARE) Tokenomics

