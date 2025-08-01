DEXTER Price (DEXTER)
DEXTER (DEXTER) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 7.72K USD. DEXTER to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of DEXTER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DEXTER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DEXTER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DEXTER to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-56.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-98.93%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DEXTER: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.39%
-6.71%
-14.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dexter is the first original story driven meme that rewards its holders with revenue share. He aims to become the un-official mascot of Dexscreener, while also aiming to reach 1B+ marketcap to impress his long term friends, Pepe, Trump & Doge. This is his story, from underdog to top of the world, an American dream come true. Dexter had an idea. He would create a character, a silly yet lovable digital creature who loved money but was always getting into funny situations. He named it after himself " Dexter spent hours drawing and writing stories about Dexter and friends. He wanted Dexter to be relatable, fun, and catchy. He shared his creations on social media. At first, not many people noticed. Dexter felt a little discouraged, but he didn’t give up.
