Meet Dexter — Crypto's first native ChatGPT App, Claude Connector, and secure realtime voice agent -- all available now. Dexter also features its very own x402 Facilitator! This makes Dexter a provider AND consumer of x402 services rather than simply a consumer.

🌐 Dexter Connectors link your authenticated AI agent to your Solana wallets so you can research markets, execute trades, and monitor your portfolio directly inside ChatGPT and Claude, no technical setup required. Click a magic link, fund your agent’s wallet, and tell Dexter what to do.

🗣️ Dexter Voice is our hands-free agent: he listens and executes swaps on-chain in seconds in any language, and works even without ChatGPT or Claude subscription? No problem. Plus, you can use the demo without even logging in.

🐤 And @dexteraiagent is our automated X account allowing you to simply mention him to execute swaps and much more after linking X to your Dexter agent wallet.

Secure contexts + real capital + live AI. The next generation of crypto automation is already here | DEXTER