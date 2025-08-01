DexTools Price (DEXT)
DexTools (DEXT) is currently trading at 0.401603 USD with a market cap of $ 31.60M USD. DEXT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of DexTools to USD was $ -0.0178908620026519.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DexTools to USD was $ +0.0816091030.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DexTools to USD was $ +0.1468654942.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DexTools to USD was $ +0.18003668178107575.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0178908620026519
|-4.26%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0816091030
|+20.32%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1468654942
|+36.57%
|90 Days
|$ +0.18003668178107575
|+81.26%
Discover the latest price analysis of DexTools: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
-4.26%
-8.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DexTools is a trading assistant focused on Decentraliced exchanges.
