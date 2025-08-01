DFDV Staked SOL Price (DFDVSOL)
DFDV Staked SOL (DFDVSOL) is currently trading at 172.51 USD with a market cap of $ 20.90M USD. DFDVSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DFDVSOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DFDVSOL price information.
During today, the price change of DFDV Staked SOL to USD was $ -11.7876187049094.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DFDV Staked SOL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DFDV Staked SOL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DFDV Staked SOL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -11.7876187049094
|-6.39%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DFDV Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-6.39%
-4.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DeFi Development Corporation, formerly Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR), has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve on the balance sheet will be allocated to Solana (SOL). In adopting its new treasury policy, the Company aims to provide investors with a means to access the Solana ecosystem. The Company's treasury policy is expected to provide investors economic exposure to SOL investment. Decentralization is no longer theoretical. The future is inherently decentralized, interoperable, and powered by cryptographic integrity rather than institutional trust, to which Solana will be central. Solana offers the necessary infrastructure for scalable decentralized applications through its high throughput, rapid transaction finality, and developer-friendly environment.
