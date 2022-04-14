DFX Finance (DFX) Tokenomics
DFX Finance is a decentralized foreign exchange protocol optimized for trading fiat-backed foreign stablecoins, (CADC, EURS, XSGD, etc.) using real-world FX prices.
You can safely earn yield or use the DFX platform and contracts to provide true financial localization for the customers of your global business.
A decentralized protocol where users can efficiently exchange stablecoins pegged to various foreign currencies isn’t only important, but necessary.
DFX Finance is that protocol for the exchange of foreign stablecoins.
DFX’s algorithm dynamically adjusts by using real world FX price feeds from ChainLink to ensure that you get the best rates.
Working with stablecoin issuers in foreign countries and their local on-ramps will be necessary to onboard the masses into DeFi. DFX aims to create partnerships with stablecoin issuers around the world and help them bootstrap the usage of their tokens to the world.
DFX Finance will bring foreign exchange of currencies on-chain and enable millions of users to get the best exchange rates possible.
DFX Finance (DFX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DFX Finance (DFX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DFX Finance (DFX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DFX Finance (DFX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DFX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DFX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DFX's tokenomics, explore DFX token's live price!
