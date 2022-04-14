DGI Game (DGI) Tokenomics
DGI Game (DGI) Information
Welcome to DGI (Decentralized Gaming Income Token), a pioneering project in the gaming guild space. Our focus is giving the rewards back to the token holders. Our Guild DGG owns and operates millions of dollars in gaming assets, including a significant stake in the Big Time Game. By staking DGI tokens, our holders can earn passive income monthly from the revenues generated by our gaming guild DGG's portfolio. With Web3 gaming leading the next Bull Run, we proudly own and manage 100% of our game assets in some of the most successful and widely adopted games, offering our community a unique opportunity to earn passive income by being a DGI token holder.
The $DGI Token
The DGI Token serves as the cornerstone of our ecosystem, providing our community with passive income opportunities through holding, supporting, and staking DGI. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, 80% are allocated to liquidity, 10% to centralized exchange (CEX) listings, and 10% to future community incentives and airdrops. These tokens are securely stored in a multisig wallet, ensuring transparency and community oversight.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DGI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DGI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
