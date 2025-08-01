More About DIA

DIA (DIA) Live Price Chart

$0.765824
$0.765824
-6.10%1D
USD

Price of DIA (DIA) Today

DIA (DIA) is currently trading at 0.765581 USD with a market cap of $ 91.63M USD. DIA to USD price is updated in real-time.

DIA Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-6.15%
DIA 24-hour price change
119.68M USD
Circulating supply

DIA (DIA) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of DIA to USD was $ -0.05017383118337.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DIA to USD was $ +0.8315469806.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DIA to USD was $ +0.6565758929.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DIA to USD was $ +0.2053717062319109.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.05017383118337-6.15%
30 Days$ +0.8315469806+108.62%
60 Days$ +0.6565758929+85.76%
90 Days$ +0.2053717062319109+36.66%

DIA (DIA) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of DIA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.754732
$ 0.754732$ 0.754732

$ 0.830348
$ 0.830348$ 0.830348

$ 5.73
$ 5.73$ 5.73

-0.83%

-6.15%

-23.70%

DIA (DIA) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 91.63M
$ 91.63M$ 91.63M

--
----

119.68M
119.68M 119.68M

What is DIA (DIA)

DIA (DIA) Resource

Official Website

DIA (DIA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DIA (DIA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DIA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DIA (DIA)

Disclaimer

DIA to Local Currencies

1 DIA to VND
20,146.264015
1 DIA to AUD
A$1.18665055
1 DIA to GBP
0.57418575
1 DIA to EUR
0.66605547
1 DIA to USD
$0.765581
1 DIA to MYR
RM3.26903087
1 DIA to TRY
31.12852346
1 DIA to JPY
¥114.83715
1 DIA to ARS
ARS$1,050.17808094
1 DIA to RUB
62.08096329
1 DIA to INR
66.84287711
1 DIA to IDR
Rp12,550.50618864
1 DIA to KRW
1,072.24212536
1 DIA to PHP
44.61806068
1 DIA to EGP
￡E.37.17661336
1 DIA to BRL
R$4.2872536
1 DIA to CAD
C$1.05650178
1 DIA to BDT
93.53868658
1 DIA to NGN
1,172.40308759
1 DIA to UAH
31.91707189
1 DIA to VES
Bs94.166463
1 DIA to CLP
$744.910313
1 DIA to PKR
Rs217.05752512
1 DIA to KZT
416.29998037
1 DIA to THB
฿25.1110568
1 DIA to TWD
NT$22.93680676
1 DIA to AED
د.إ2.80968227
1 DIA to CHF
Fr0.62012061
1 DIA to HKD
HK$6.00215504
1 DIA to MAD
.د.م6.98209872
1 DIA to MXN
$14.45416928
1 DIA to PLN
2.86327294
1 DIA to RON
лв3.39917964
1 DIA to SEK
kr7.49503799
1 DIA to BGN
лв1.30914351
1 DIA to HUF
Ft268.06053134
1 DIA to CZK
16.47530312
1 DIA to KWD
د.ك0.234267786
1 DIA to ILS
2.59531959