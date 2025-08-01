DIA Price (DIA)
DIA (DIA) is currently trading at 0.765581 USD with a market cap of $ 91.63M USD. DIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DIA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DIA price information.
During today, the price change of DIA to USD was $ -0.05017383118337.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DIA to USD was $ +0.8315469806.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DIA to USD was $ +0.6565758929.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DIA to USD was $ +0.2053717062319109.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.05017383118337
|-6.15%
|30 Days
|$ +0.8315469806
|+108.62%
|60 Days
|$ +0.6565758929
|+85.76%
|90 Days
|$ +0.2053717062319109
|+36.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of DIA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.83%
-6.15%
-23.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of DIA (DIA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DIA token's extensive tokenomics now!
