Dialectic BTC Vault (DBIT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 101,153 24H High $ 107,184 All Time High $ 126,288 Lowest Price $ 96,313 Price Change (1H) -0.17% Price Change (1D) +0.11% Price Change (7D) -4.56%

Dialectic BTC Vault (DBIT) real-time price is $102,619. Over the past 24 hours, DBIT traded between a low of $ 101,153 and a high of $ 107,184, showing active market volatility. DBIT's all-time high price is $ 126,288, while its all-time low price is $ 96,313.

In terms of short-term performance, DBIT has changed by -0.17% over the past hour, +0.11% over 24 hours, and -4.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dialectic BTC Vault (DBIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.46M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.46M Circulation Supply 101.96 Total Supply 101.9591859629731

The current Market Cap of Dialectic BTC Vault is $ 10.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DBIT is 101.96, with a total supply of 101.9591859629731. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.46M.