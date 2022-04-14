Diamond Hands (DHANDS) Information

The $DHANDS community is stepping up to preserve the legacy of unshakable conviction and legendary hodling meme via this solana memecoin that was launched on pumpfun. $DHANDS isn’t just a coin; it’s a lifestyle choice. Built for those who laugh in the face of volatility and hodl through market tsunamis, $DHANDS is the rallying cry of degens who refuse to let go.

🛠️ What we stand for:

💎 Indestructible Commitment 🚀 Unlimited Potential 🗿 Rock solid Memes

As markets crumble and paper hands fold, Diamond Hands prevail. Every $DHANDS token represents a piece of the unshakable spirit that built this community. Will it moon? Or will it plummet like a rogue satellite? Either way, we're not selling.