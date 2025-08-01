What is DIAMOND The Cat Coin (DMTC)

DMTC or DIAMOND The Cat Coin is a viral meme coin on Solana Blockchain, Based in Thailand and Global and Based on a true story about my lovely cat(DIAMOND) and made by love, I just want my cat to be immortal in this whole world until I die that's a first idea of this project start. We're start from $2,000 Market cap and hit All time high at $10.9 million, please come to check our project and let's DMTC get list on Coingecko to let's everyone in this whole world know DMTC.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DIAMOND The Cat Coin (DMTC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

DIAMOND The Cat Coin (DMTC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DIAMOND The Cat Coin (DMTC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DMTC token's extensive tokenomics now!