DiamondShell (DSHELL) Tokenomics
DiamondShell is an RWA investment platform with its own native token #DShell. In a few words, it is a new-age protocol that allows you to make direct short-term (2-24 weeks) investments in real-world trade deals and receive a share of the profits (Trade Financing).
For a long time, the worlds of crypto and the real sector did not intersect and existed independently of each other. DiamondShell is here to establish the much needed connection between the two. The platform attracts crypto capital to finance real-world deals.
Our focus is on purchase and sales international transactions (import and export). Operations of this kind are highly profitable and inaccessible to ordinary investors unless they establish a company, obtain a license, arrange logistics, and undergo other complex processes.
Our goal is to let investors earn more than they could by staking or performing similar activities. We strive to give them the opportunity to profit from actual deals with physical goods by providing capital to scheduled transactions (trade finance).
DiamondShell (DSHELL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DiamondShell (DSHELL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DiamondShell (DSHELL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DiamondShell (DSHELL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DSHELL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DSHELL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.