MegaDice is an online casino that has been online and operating for approx 2 years and just launched their own token to foster a robust rewards program for their ecosystem. The Mega Dice token serves as the utility token of our platform, enabling users to access premium content, participate in community governance, and redeem exclusive rewards and benefits.At megadice.com, not only do you get to enjoy the best online casino games, sportsbooks, and more, but we're also focused on building a loyalty-driven ecosystem. In line with our commitment, we're redistributing a share of our casino's revenue back to our community through the buyback of the $DICE token. It's our way of saying thank you: play, earn, and reap the rewards!
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $DICE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $DICE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
