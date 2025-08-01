What is Dickbutt (DICKBUTT)

Dickbutt Coin is inspired by the legendary and timeless Dickbutt meme, which has been a cultural icon for over 20 years. The project aims to bring this globally recognized and universally loved meme into the crypto space, bridging humor and nostalgia with a vibrant, engaged community. Key Features: Fair Launch: $DICKBUTT was fairly launched by Clanker, an autonomous bot on Farcaster, ensuring transparency and equal opportunity for all participants. Decentralized Liquidity: The token started with one-sided liquidity on Uniswap V3, with the LP NFT locked until the year 2100 for long-term security. Community-Driven: Since its launch, the project has grown exponentially, driven by a passionate community that resonates with the humor and cultural significance of the Dickbutt meme.

Dickbutt (DICKBUTT) Resource Official Website

Dickbutt (DICKBUTT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Dickbutt (DICKBUTT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DICKBUTT token's extensive tokenomics now!