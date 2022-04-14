Dickbutt (DICKBUTT) Information

Dickbutt Coin is inspired by the legendary and timeless Dickbutt meme, which has been a cultural icon for over 20 years. The project aims to bring this globally recognized and universally loved meme into the crypto space, bridging humor and nostalgia with a vibrant, engaged community.

Key Features: Fair Launch: $DICKBUTT was fairly launched by Clanker, an autonomous bot on Farcaster, ensuring transparency and equal opportunity for all participants.

Decentralized Liquidity: The token started with one-sided liquidity on Uniswap V3, with the LP NFT locked until the year 2100 for long-term security.

Community-Driven: Since its launch, the project has grown exponentially, driven by a passionate community that resonates with the humor and cultural significance of the Dickbutt meme.