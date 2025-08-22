More About DIEM

Diem Logo

Diem Price (DIEM)

Unlisted

1 DIEM to USD Live Price:

-33.60%1D
mexc
USD
Diem (DIEM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-22 10:02:53 (UTC+8)

Diem (DIEM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-0.44%

-33.67%

--

--

Diem (DIEM) real-time price is $200.23. Over the past 24 hours, DIEM traded between a low of $ 179.11 and a high of $ 347.15, showing active market volatility. DIEM's all-time high price is $ 347.15, while its all-time low price is $ 179.11.

In terms of short-term performance, DIEM has changed by -0.44% over the past hour, -33.67% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Diem (DIEM) Market Information

--
The current Market Cap of Diem is $ 6.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DIEM is 33.86K, with a total supply of 33863.70620794763. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.78M.

Diem (DIEM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Diem to USD was $ -101.6828365240284.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Diem to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Diem to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Diem to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -101.6828365240284-33.67%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Diem (DIEM)

DIEM transforms AI compute from a service you rent into an onchain asset you own: tokenized intelligence. Each Diem token represents $1 per day of Venice API capacity that never expires and never changes value. DIEM are ERC20 tokens on Base and can be transferred, traded, and staked. DIEM can only be minted by locking staked VVV (sVVV), making DIEM and VVV a foundational assets for onchain AI. Tokenizing intelligence with DIEM creates new possibilities: Developers/agents: 1 DIEM = $1/day Venice API access, forever VVV holders: Monetize unused compute as DIEM → earn yield → buy back later to unlock VVV Apps: Fixed AI costs, guaranteed capacity, no variable API bills Onchain economy: Agents own their intelligence, DeFi collateralizes compute Minting DIEM with VVV creates a brand-new onchain building block for AI – programmable, composable compute

Diem (DIEM) Resource

Official Website

Diem Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Diem (DIEM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Diem (DIEM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Diem.

Check the Diem price prediction now!

DIEM to Local Currencies

Diem (DIEM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Diem (DIEM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DIEM token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Diem (DIEM)

How much is Diem (DIEM) worth today?
The live DIEM price in USD is 200.23 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DIEM to USD price?
The current price of DIEM to USD is $ 200.23. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Diem?
The market cap for DIEM is $ 6.78M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DIEM?
The circulating supply of DIEM is 33.86K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DIEM?
DIEM achieved an ATH price of 347.15 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DIEM?
DIEM saw an ATL price of 179.11 USD.
What is the trading volume of DIEM?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DIEM is -- USD.
Will DIEM go higher this year?
DIEM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DIEM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

