What is DigiCask Token (DCASK)

DigiCask is developing a pioneering whisky tokenization platform that transforms the traditional whisky industry to unlock new opportunities for investors searching for alternative investment by enabling fractional ownership of premium whisky casks on the blockchain and offering transparency and accessibility within this niche industry. Our Mission Is to democratize whiskey investments, making them accessible globally through tokenization and unlocking liquidity for this once-niche market. Aside from the whisky tokens, which are STO tokens and restricted to trading on our platform, DigiCask owns a utility token, DCASK, that enables the Digicask Ecosystem and will be listed on Tier 1 exchanges. Use case of the DCASK token includes but not limited to; - Staking and Governance - Incentivizing Investors, where some allocation of DigiCask profit is used to back from the market for every collection listed - Fees payment on the platform

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DigiCask Token (DCASK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

DigiCask Token Price Prediction (USD)

How much will DigiCask Token (DCASK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your DigiCask Token (DCASK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for DigiCask Token.

Check the DigiCask Token price prediction now!

DCASK to Local Currencies

Try Converter

DigiCask Token (DCASK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DigiCask Token (DCASK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DCASK token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DigiCask Token (DCASK) How much is DigiCask Token (DCASK) worth today? The live DCASK price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current DCASK to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of DCASK to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of DigiCask Token? The market cap for DCASK is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DCASK? The circulating supply of DCASK is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DCASK? DCASK achieved an ATH price of 0.00938955 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DCASK? DCASK saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of DCASK? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DCASK is -- USD . Will DCASK go higher this year? DCASK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DCASK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

DigiCask Token (DCASK) Important Industry Updates