Digicoin Price (DIGI)
Digicoin (DIGI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DIGI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Digicoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Digicoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Digicoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Digicoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+17.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.49%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-20.45%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Digicoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.57%
+17.56%
-2.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Digicoin (Digi) is a cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain, designed to meet the global demand for a scalable, secure, and efficient digital currency. With a total supply of 19.99 trillion coins, Digicoin aims to provide a solution that can support both high-volume transactions and microtransactions across various industries, enhancing digital payments and bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the blockchain ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of Digicoin (DIGI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DIGI token's extensive tokenomics now!
